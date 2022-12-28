OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 640,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

8-7-2

(eight, seven, two)

Pick 4 Midday

6-1-4-1

(six, one, four, one)

Pick 5 Midday

0-1-6-8-3

(zero, one, six, eight, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 215,000,000

