OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $102 million

Pick 3 Midday

4-5-8

(four, five, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

4-1-6-3

(four, one, six, three)

Pick 5 Midday

3-2-9-7-5

(three, two, nine, seven, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $65 million

