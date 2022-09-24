journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 40 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

8-5-8

(eight, five, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

1-3-9-8

(one, three, nine, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

9-1-6-4-6

(nine, one, six, four, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 270,000,000

