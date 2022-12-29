journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 10 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 640,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

4-2-8

(four, two, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

0-4-4-1

(zero, four, four, one)

Pick 5 Midday

8-3-7-2-6

(eight, three, seven, two, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 246,000,000

In Other News
1
List: Local things to do on New Year’s Eve
2
Butler County names acting auditor after Roger Reynolds convicted of...
3
Roughly $1.6 billion secured for new Brent Spence Bridge construction
4
Schools face challenges that will grow in 2023
5
Bill preventing city bans on tobacco products awaits Ohio governor’s...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top