OH Lottery

UPDATES: Voting starts busy in Butler County on Election Day
By The Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 154,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

3-0-2

(three, zero, two)

Pick 4 Midday

8-9-8-8

(eight, nine, eight, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

5-1-6-2-9

(five, one, six, two, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 1,900,000,000

