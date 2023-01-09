OH Lottery

BreakingNews
Ohio Renaissance Festival seeks to leave Harveysburg over ticket tax
By The Associated Press
Updated 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

8-1-6

(eight, one, six)

Pick 4 Midday

2-1-8-0

(two, one, eight, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

1-0-6-2-8

(one, zero, six, two, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 340,000,000

