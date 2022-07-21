OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: 630,000,000
6-4-0
(six, four, zero)
9-9-2-8
(nine, nine, two, eight)
2-1-1-6-1
(two, one, one, six, one)
Estimated jackpot: 119,000,000
