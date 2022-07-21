OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 630,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

6-4-0

(six, four, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

9-9-2-8

(nine, nine, two, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

2-1-1-6-1

(two, one, one, six, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 119,000,000

