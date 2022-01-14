OH Lottery

Hamburger icon
By The Associated Press
Updated 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $325 million

Pick 3 Midday

3-2-6

(three, two, six)

Pick 4 Midday

2-5-2-7

(two, five, two, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

1-2-6-3-9

(one, two, six, three, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $48 million

