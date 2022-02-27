Hamburger icon
news
By The Associated Press
Updated 11 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $102 million

Pick 3 Midday

0-3-8

(zero, three, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

8-4-7-9

(eight, four, seven, nine)

Pick 5 Midday

2-6-3-3-7

(two, six, three, three, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $65 million

