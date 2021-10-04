OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
8-2-2
(eight, two, two)
0-5-3-6
(zero, five, three, six)
8-0-6-4-4
(eight, zero, six, four, four)
Estimated jackpot: $670 million
