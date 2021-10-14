OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: $84 million
5-6-5
(five, six, five)
0-1-7-2
(zero, one, seven, two)
7-0-3-5-9
(seven, zero, three, five, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
In Other News
1
Fairfield getting new self-service BMV station to help avoid lines
2
Butler County auditor takes fight over mandated property reassessments...
3
Dollar Tree’s planned price hikes getting some pushback from shoppers
4
Chief: 16 minor injuries reported from crash involving school bus in...
5
Area hospitals to allow some previously infected workers to defer COVID