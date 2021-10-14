OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $84 million

Pick 3 Midday

5-6-5

(five, six, five)

Pick 4 Midday

0-1-7-2

(zero, one, seven, two)

Pick 5 Midday

7-0-3-5-9

(seven, zero, three, five, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

