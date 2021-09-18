OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $432 million
5-2-3
(five, two, three)
7-5-4-6
(seven, five, four, six)
1-0-2-7-7
(one, zero, two, seven, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $457 million
In Other News
1
West Chester Twp. trustees agree to new union contracts
2
Fairfield eyeing 2 big road projects in seeking federal funds
3
Local doctors: Predictors show COVID-19 cases may peak soon, but number
4
As COVID-19 rises again, businesses want more info about federal...
5
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today