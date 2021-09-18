journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $432 million

Pick 3 Midday

5-2-3

(five, two, three)

Pick 4 Midday

7-5-4-6

(seven, five, four, six)

Pick 5 Midday

1-0-2-7-7

(one, zero, two, seven, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $457 million

In Other News
1
West Chester Twp. trustees agree to new union contracts
2
Fairfield eyeing 2 big road projects in seeking federal funds
3
Local doctors: Predictors show COVID-19 cases may peak soon, but number
4
As COVID-19 rises again, businesses want more info about federal...
5
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top