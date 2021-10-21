journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $108 million

Pick 3 Midday

3-4-6

(three, four, six)

Pick 4 Midday

3-6-2-7

(three, six, two, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

8-8-3-6-8

(eight, eight, three, six, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $86 million

In Other News
1
Butler County law enforcement agencies applying for body camera grants
2
Bill introduced to change oversight ‘loophole’ where teen drowned this...
3
Middletown council expected to table vote on $1.3 billion Hollywoodland
4
Nearly $8 million coming to 2 Butler County transportation projects...
5
Senate unemployment bill would help nearly 600,000 Ohioans get...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top