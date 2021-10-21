OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: $108 million
3-4-6
(three, four, six)
3-6-2-7
(three, six, two, seven)
8-8-3-6-8
(eight, eight, three, six, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $86 million
In Other News
1
Butler County law enforcement agencies applying for body camera grants
2
Bill introduced to change oversight ‘loophole’ where teen drowned this...
3
Middletown council expected to table vote on $1.3 billion Hollywoodland
4
Nearly $8 million coming to 2 Butler County transportation projects...
5
Senate unemployment bill would help nearly 600,000 Ohioans get...