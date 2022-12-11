OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 400,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

0-2-6

(zero, two, six)

Pick 4 Midday

7-0-3-4

(seven, zero, three, four)

Pick 5 Midday

5-0-2-7-0

(five, zero, two, seven, zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 124,000,000

