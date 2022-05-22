BreakingNews
By The Associated Press
Updated 28 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 143,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

0-3-2

(zero, three, two)

Pick 4 Midday

9-9-6-1

(nine, nine, six, one)

Pick 5 Midday

9-1-4-4-5

(nine, one, four, four, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 125,000,000

