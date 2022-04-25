OH Lottery

BreakingNews
news
By The Associated Press
14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $31 million

Pick 3 Midday

7-4-0

(seven, four, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

1-2-8-3

(one, two, eight, three)

Pick 5 Midday

0-2-7-0-7

(zero, two, seven, zero, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $421 million

