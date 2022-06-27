OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 328,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

5-6-0

(five, six, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

9-9-9-5

(nine, nine, nine, five)

Pick 5 Midday

8-8-3-2-2

(eight, eight, three, two, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 346,000,000

