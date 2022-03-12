OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
3-0-1
(three, zero, one)
0-9-6-4
(zero, nine, six, four)
6-6-2-7-1
(six, six, two, seven, one)
Estimated jackpot: $112 million
