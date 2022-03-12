Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
30 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Pick 3 Midday

3-0-1

(three, zero, one)

Pick 4 Midday

0-9-6-4

(zero, nine, six, four)

Pick 5 Midday

6-6-2-7-1

(six, six, two, seven, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $112 million

In Other News
1
Local woman pens children’s book with message for all ages
2
Mission Roll Call looks to lower veteran suicide with nationwide...
3
‘Mamaw’ who never turned her back on those in need was ‘all about her...
4
Top local news for Friday, Mar. 11, 2022
5
Ukraine vigil attendees in Oxford asked to ‘stand, sit or lie down for...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top