OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: 400,000,000
6-7-2
(six, seven, two)
7-8-9-1
(seven, eight, nine, one)
1-5-0-8-9
(one, five, zero, eight, nine)
Estimated jackpot: 48,000,000
In Other News
1
Five Points intersection to completely close July 15 as roundabout work...
2
Coroner IDs teenager killed in Fairfield Twp. crash
3
5 uplifting stories: Fairfield to host the inaugural Miracle Series...
4
5 things to do this weekend in Butler County
5
West Chester dad recovers from double lung transplant following...