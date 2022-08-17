OH Lottery

BreakingNews
news
By The Associated Press
52 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 99,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

9-6-6

(nine, six, six)

Pick 4 Midday

2-0-2-7

(two, zero, two, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

4-9-0-1-3

(four, nine, zero, one, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 66,000,000

