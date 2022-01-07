OH Lottery

Hamburger icon
By The Associated Press
Updated 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $278 million

Pick 3 Midday

9-3-5

(nine, three, five)

Pick 4 Midday

5-0-3-4

(five, zero, three, four)

Pick 5 Midday

3-0-9-8-1

(three, zero, nine, eight, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

