By The Associated Press
44 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Pick 3 Midday

2-0-9

(two, zero, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

2-9-5-6

(two, nine, five, six)

Pick 5 Midday

3-4-0-0-3

(three, four, zero, zero, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $400 million

