OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
2-0-9
(two, zero, nine)
2-9-5-6
(two, nine, five, six)
3-4-0-0-3
(three, four, zero, zero, three)
Estimated jackpot: $400 million
