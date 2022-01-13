OH Lottery

Hamburger icon
By The Associated Press
15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $325 million

Pick 3 Midday

1-2-2

(one, two, two)

Pick 4 Midday

7-0-1-6

(seven, zero, one, six)

Pick 5 Midday

8-8-2-8-3

(eight, eight, two, eight, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $48 million

