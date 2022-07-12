OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Estimated jackpot: 440,000,000
0-0-7
(zero, zero, seven)
0-4-4-4
(zero, four, four, four)
9-9-0-6-1
(nine, nine, zero, six, one)
Estimated jackpot: 66,000,000
