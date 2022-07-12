OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 440,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

0-0-7

(zero, zero, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

0-4-4-4

(zero, four, four, four)

Pick 5 Midday

9-9-0-6-1

(nine, nine, zero, six, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 66,000,000

