OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: $345 million
6-6-0
(six, six, zero)
3-2-4-6
(three, two, four, six)
1-3-7-4-9
(one, three, seven, four, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $375 million
