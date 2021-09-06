OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $345 million

Pick 3 Midday

6-6-0

(six, six, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

3-2-4-6

(three, two, four, six)

Pick 5 Midday

1-3-7-4-9

(one, three, seven, four, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $375 million

