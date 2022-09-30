OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: 355,000,000
7-1-8
(seven, one, eight)
8-7-9-7
(eight, seven, nine, seven)
0-8-5-9-2
(zero, eight, five, nine, two)
Estimated jackpot: 322,000,000
In Other News
1
Circus act featured in ‘The Greatest Showman’ movie to perform in...
2
RESTAURANT ROUNDUP: Updates on eateries, coffee shops and breweries in...
3
Look for absentee ballot request forms for Nov. 8 election in Sunday’s...
4
Weekly guide: Things to do in Southwest Ohio
5
36 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties