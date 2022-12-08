OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: 379,000,000
2-9-8
(two, nine, eight)
4-0-4-6
(four, zero, four, six)
9-1-4-1-0
(nine, one, four, one, zero)
Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000
In Other News
1
Hamilton OKs $1.75M for RiversEdge concert venue improvements
2
Evidence found with remains near Hueston Woods park point to missing...
3
Middletown police searching for longtime Applebee’s employee who is...
4
Oxford Amtrak stop gets $1.5 million boost from Butler County
5
Conversion of Alexander House into coffee shop is delayed