By The Associated Press
Updated 58 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 169,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

8-6-2

(eight, six, two)

Pick 4 Midday

8-0-8-2

(eight, zero, eight, two)

Pick 5 Midday

9-3-7-7-2

(nine, three, seven, seven, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 148,000,000

