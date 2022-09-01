OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: 169,000,000
8-6-2
(eight, six, two)
8-0-8-2
(eight, zero, eight, two)
9-3-7-7-2
(nine, three, seven, seven, two)
Estimated jackpot: 148,000,000
In Other News
1
Middletown police investigating armed robbery
2
PHOTOS: Former Champion Paper employees tour Spooky Nook Sports...
3
Middletown crash victim’s use of helmet spurs award from motorcycle...
4
Some Butler Co. court clerks get raises, leaders concerned they will go...
5
Monroe in need of vehicle for battalion chiefs; schools may get therapy...