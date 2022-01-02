Hamburger icon
OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $244 million

Pick 3 Midday

7-6-6

(seven, six, six)

Pick 4 Midday

0-3-8-6

(zero, three, eight, six)

Pick 5 Midday

2-7-7-9-5

(two, seven, seven, nine, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $522 million

