OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: $244 million
7-6-6
(seven, six, six)
0-3-8-6
(zero, three, eight, six)
2-7-7-9-5
(two, seven, seven, nine, five)
Estimated jackpot: $522 million
In Other News
1
Ohio minimum wage increases; other changes coming in 2022
2
3 Oxford citizens honored for years of work that supported community
3
Two selected as Oxford’s citizens of the year
4
Former Miami regional diversity official returns for similar post
5
West Chester concentrating on community space needs, customer service...