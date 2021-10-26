OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
5-0-9
(five, zero, nine)
0-2-9-3
(zero, two, nine, three)
1-2-6-5-8
(one, two, six, five, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $102 million
