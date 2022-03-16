OH Lottery

Hamburger icon
news
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $29 million

Pick 3 Midday

9-9-1

(nine, nine, one)

Pick 4 Midday

6-3-7-7

(six, three, seven, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

3-3-8-5-3

(three, three, eight, five, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $133 million

