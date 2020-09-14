X

OH Lottery

news | Updated 14 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Classic Lotto

10-15-18-39-45-47, Kicker: 3-6-3-6-8-6

(ten, fifteen, eighteen, thirty-nine, forty-five, forty-seven; Kicker: three, six, three, six, eight, six)

Estimated jackpot: $2.9 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $119 million

Pick 3 Evening

5-8-6

(five, eight, six)

Pick 3 Midday

4-4-3

(four, four, three)

Pick 4 Evening

6-6-5-7

(six, six, five, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

0-3-2-4

(zero, three, two, four)

Pick 5 Evening

9-2-5-7-9

(nine, two, five, seven, nine)

Pick 5 Midday

1-9-7-2-8

(one, nine, seven, two, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $94 million

Rolling Cash 5

17-27-28-38-39

(seventeen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.