OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: $126 million
2-6-3
(two, six, three)
3-7-4-8
(three, seven, four, eight)
9-5-2-6-0
(nine, five, two, six, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $90 million
