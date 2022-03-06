OH Lottery

Hamburger icon
By The Associated Press
Updated 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $126 million

Pick 3 Midday

2-6-3

(two, six, three)

Pick 4 Midday

3-7-4-8

(three, seven, four, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

9-5-2-6-0

(nine, five, two, six, zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $90 million

