OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
3-6-7
(three, six, seven)
3-2-4-9
(three, two, four, nine)
1-3-1-4-7
(one, three, one, four, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
In Other News
1
Election 2021: Fairfield voters will choose a new mayor
2
$1.3 billion Hollywoodland project called a ‘once-in-a-lifetime...
3
9 haunted houses you can visit in southwest Ohio for this season
4
Miami University ‘genius grant’ winner gets nod from President Biden to
5
Butler County prosecutor dubious about proposed Hamilton theft...