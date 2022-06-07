BreakingNews
West Chester officer resigns after investigation finds she did not report tip on missing man
journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
43 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

7-8-0

(seven, eight, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

6-9-3-5

(six, nine, three, five)

Pick 5 Midday

3-5-2-9-6

(three, five, two, nine, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 210,000,000

In Other News
1
Butler County Sheriff’s Office wants to return gold ring to owner
2
West Chester officer resigns after investigation finds she did not...
3
Spooky Nook Sports delay: Meeting spaces nearly complete, sports side...
4
Land of Illusion appeals $190M expansion dismissal
5
Fairfield police to release more information on officer-involved...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top