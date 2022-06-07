OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000
7-8-0
(seven, eight, zero)
6-9-3-5
(six, nine, three, five)
3-5-2-9-6
(three, five, two, nine, six)
Estimated jackpot: 210,000,000
