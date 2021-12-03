OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $112 million

Pick 3 Midday

7-3-3

(seven, three, three)

Pick 4 Midday

7-2-2-8

(seven, two, two, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

3-8-7-3-6

(three, eight, seven, three, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $278 million

