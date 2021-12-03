OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: $112 million
7-3-3
(seven, three, three)
7-2-2-8
(seven, two, two, eight)
3-8-7-3-6
(three, eight, seven, three, six)
Estimated jackpot: $278 million
In Other News
1
U.S. employers added 210,000 jobs in November
2
A roundup of events happening in Southwest Ohio
3
Badin football coaching staff has long history with program as team...
4
Traffic signals throughout Hamilton to get upgrades ahead of Spooky...
5
Liberty Twp. public service icon honored with name on conference room...