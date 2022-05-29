journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

7-3-7

(seven, three, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

4-8-3-9

(four, eight, three, nine)

Pick 5 Midday

2-6-0-5-0

(two, six, zero, five, zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 157,000,000

In Other News
1
Middletown firefighter ‘very excited’ to be elected president of state...
2
In wake of mass shootings, health experts warn of mental toll
3
Charm at the Farm Vintage Market returns to Lebanon for sixth year
4
Memorial Day parades, services set throughout the region
5
Fairfield’s Cincinnati Tradition selected to perform in AES 500...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top