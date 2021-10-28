OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Pick 3 Midday

7-5-5

(seven, five, five)

Pick 4 Midday

7-7-8-9

(seven, seven, eight, nine)

Pick 5 Midday

8-9-4-3-9

(eight, nine, four, three, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $116 million

