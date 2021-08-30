OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
5 hours ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $306 million

Pick 3 Midday

1-5-3

(one, five, three)

Pick 4 Midday

7-8-0-4

(seven, eight, zero, four)

Pick 5 Midday

8-5-6-1-8

(eight, five, six, one, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $332 million

