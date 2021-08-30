OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: $306 million
1-5-3
(one, five, three)
7-8-0-4
(seven, eight, zero, four)
8-5-6-1-8
(eight, five, six, one, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $332 million
