By The Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $75 million

Pick 3 Midday

2-8-7

(two, eight, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

9-0-1-0

(nine, zero, one, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

1-2-7-3-2

(one, two, seven, three, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $37 million

