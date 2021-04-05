OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
07-18-29-36-41-42, Kicker: 5-3-5-2-8-9
(seven, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-two; Kicker: five, three, five, two, eight, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $6.6 million
Estimated jackpot: $184 million
2-2-1
(two, two, one)
0-9-3
(zero, nine, three)
8-1-0-6
(eight, one, zero, six)
2-7-2-8
(two, seven, two, eight)
2-4-5-0-1
(two, four, five, zero, one)
3-7-2-5-7
(three, seven, two, five, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $43 million
08-11-15-25-28
(eight, eleven, fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000