OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $187 million

Pick 3 Midday

0-8-5

(zero, eight, five)

Pick 4 Midday

9-4-5-8

(nine, four, five, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

1-1-4-8-0

(one, one, four, eight, zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $378 million

