OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: $187 million
0-8-5
(zero, eight, five)
9-4-5-8
(nine, four, five, eight)
1-1-4-8-0
(one, one, four, eight, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $378 million
