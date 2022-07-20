OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: 630,000,000
5-3-6
(five, three, six)
7-0-2-1
(seven, zero, two, one)
1-3-4-6-3
(one, three, four, six, three)
Estimated jackpot: 101,000,000
