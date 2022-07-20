OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 630,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

5-3-6

(five, three, six)

Pick 4 Midday

7-0-2-1

(seven, zero, two, one)

Pick 5 Midday

1-3-4-6-3

(one, three, four, six, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 101,000,000

