OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,280,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

0-2-1

(zero, two, one)

Pick 4 Midday

0-2-5-2

(zero, two, five, two)

Pick 5 Midday

4-6-7-2-8

(four, six, seven, two, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 187,000,000

