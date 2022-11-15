OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

5-0-4

(five, zero, four)

Pick 4 Midday

5-8-5-8

(five, eight, five, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

0-3-6-0-0

(zero, three, six, zero, zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 76,000,000

