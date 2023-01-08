OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

7-1-1

(seven, one, one)

Pick 4 Midday

9-5-9-5

(nine, five, nine, five)

Pick 5 Midday

0-1-6-0-3

(zero, one, six, zero, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 340,000,000

