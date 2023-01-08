OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
7-1-1
(seven, one, one)
9-5-9-5
(nine, five, nine, five)
0-1-6-0-3
(zero, one, six, zero, three)
Estimated jackpot: 340,000,000
