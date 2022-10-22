OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: 45,000,000
3-6-0
(three, six, zero)
8-2-5-8
(eight, two, five, eight)
2-0-4-3-8
(two, zero, four, three, eight)
Estimated jackpot: 550,000,000
In Other News
1
Hamilton police investigating incident on Rockford Drive
2
Hamilton to move quicker to fix water main break issue on residential...
3
Local art exhibits feature photography work involving nature...
4
54 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties
5
Ex-wife of Pike County murder trial defendant’s brother testifies about...