BreakingNews
Middletown man charged with vehicular manslaughter in fatal motorcycle crash
journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 41 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 284,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

3-1-7

(three, one, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

5-9-1-8

(five, nine, one, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

6-3-8-5-3

(six, three, eight, five, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 30,000,000

In Other News
1
Middletown man charged with vehicular manslaughter in fatal motorcycle...
2
Journal-News food relief: How to help local food pantries keep shelves...
3
Former student teacher indicted on sex charges involving Butler County...
4
WORLD CUP: Marcum Park to have USMNT-England match on big screen
5
OVI checkpoint scheduled for tonight in Butler County
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top