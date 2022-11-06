OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 154,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

9-2-5

(nine, two, five)

Pick 4 Midday

6-1-1-9

(six, one, one, nine)

Pick 5 Midday

1-7-5-4-9

(one, seven, five, four, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 1,900,000,000

