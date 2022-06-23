journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
44 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 312,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

6-4-0

(six, four, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

3-6-2-4

(three, six, two, four)

Pick 5 Midday

9-8-8-1-5

(nine, eight, eight, one, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 335,000,000

In Other News
1
911 receives calls for hours about reckless driver who was arrested on...
2
Anthony Wayne building’s new name will be The Well House Hotel...
3
Principal: Festival at John XXIII offers residents local option for...
4
Tylersville Road detour cancelled
5
PUCO announces review following major power failures
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top